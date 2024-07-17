Rs 32,619 cr and rising: India Inc back with overseas bonds in 2024

Overseas fundraising by Indian companies is experiencing a robust revival in 2024, following a lacklustre 2023. This resurgence is primarily driven by strong demand for high-yield bonds from international investors amid improving liquidity conditions and reduced hedging costs.

Indian companies raised Rs 32,619 crore through overseas bonds in the first half of 2024, surpassing the total amount raised via such instruments in the entire 2023, which stood at Rs 31,218 crore, according to PRIME Database. In comparison, Rs 45,237 crore was raised in 2022 and as much as Rs 1.05 trillion was secured via overseas bond issuances in