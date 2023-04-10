FMCG sales: Rural India pulls ahead in Q4FY23, shows Bizom data

Rural consumer goods sales rose 16.8 per cent in January-March this year (Q4), showing 8.9 per cent growth for the full financial year (FY23). Urban sales grew 7.9 per cent in Q4, ending the full year with 5.5 per cent. Overall, FMCG sales, urban and rural combined, grew 14.1 per cent in the fourth quarter and 7.8 per cent in the entire financial year.

The rural push is being attributed to stocking up at kirana stores across product categories, as well as a push to build stocks for summer products driven by forecasts of unusually high temperatures.