FMCG sales: Rural India pulls ahead in Q4FY23, shows Bizom data

Q4 kirana stockpile across products powers FY23 sales growth

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
FMCG
Godrej Consumer Products, in its business update, said domestic consumer demand trends remained steady through the quarter

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in rural areas rose sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022-23, while urban sales grew at a slower clip. As a result, sales for the whole year as well grew faster in rural areas than urban, according to the data from Bizom, a retail intelligence platform.
The rural push is being attributed to stocking up at kirana stores across product categories, as well as a push to build stocks for summer products driven by forecasts of unusually high temperatures.
Rural consumer goods sales rose 16.8 per cent in January-March this year (Q4), showing 8.9 per cent growth for the full financial year (FY23). Urban sales grew 7.9 per cent in Q4, ending the full year with 5.5 per cent. Overall, FMCG sales, urban and rural combined, grew 14.1 per cent in the fourth quarter and 7.8 per cent in the entire financial year.
Topics : FMCG | Rural India | FMCG sales

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

