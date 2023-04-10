FMCG sales: Rural India pulls ahead in Q4FY23, shows Bizom data

Sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in rural areas rose sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022-23, while urban sales grew at a slower clip. As a result, sales for the whole year as well grew faster in rural areas than urban, according to the data from Bizom, a retail intelligence platform.
The rural push is being attributed to stocking up at kirana stores across product categories, as well as a push to build stocks for summer products driven by forecasts of unusually high temperatures.
Rural consumer goods sales rose 16.8 per cent in January-March this year (Q4), showing 8.9 per cent growth for the full financial year (FY23). Urban sales grew 7.9 per cent in Q4, ending the full year with 5.5 per cent. Overall, FMCG sales, urban and rural combined, grew 14.1 per cent in the fourth quarter and 7.8 per cent in the entire financial year.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or