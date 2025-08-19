Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russian crude imports into India stable, Sept cargoes seen down 45%

Russian crude imports into India stable, Sept cargoes seen down 45%

India's Russian crude imports remained steady in early August despite tariff threats, but September delivery volumes are projected to decline by 45 per cent as trade flows adjust

The threat of imposing secondary tariffs — up to 500 per cent — on buyers of Russian crude, particularly targeting China and India, has been one of the more dramatic policy proposals in recent months. | File Image

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Russian crude imports into India have remained broadly stable in the first 18 days of August, despite the Trump administration’s tariff announcement in late July 2025. However, this apparent resilience largely reflects timing, as most August cargoes were contracted in June and early July, before any policy shifts, experts said.
 
Any material impact on trade flows, whether due to tariffs, payment logistics, or shipping challenges, is more likely to emerge from late September onwards. Data shows Russian crude cargoes headed for September delivery in India are down 45 per cent in August compared with July volumes.
 
“Notably, there has been
