Russian crude imports into India stable, Sept cargoes seen down 45%

Russian crude imports into India have remained broadly stable in the first 18 days of August, despite the Trump administration’s tariff announcement in late July 2025. However, this apparent resilience largely reflects timing, as most August cargoes were contracted in June and early July, before any policy shifts, experts said.

Any material impact on trade flows, whether due to tariffs, payment logistics, or shipping challenges, is more likely to emerge from late September onwards. Data shows Russian crude cargoes headed for September delivery in India are down 45 per cent in August compared with July volumes.

“Notably, there has been