Sales to investments: Win some, lose some for real estate in 2024

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

The top seven Indian cities in the first nine months of calendar year 2024 clocked a supply of 322,000 new houses: 2 per cent less from the year before, according to ANAROCK Research. Supply is projected to be lower in the fourth and last quarter as well.

As many as 130,000 houses were sold in Q1 2024 – a record – but