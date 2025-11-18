Samriddhi 2025: Policymakers, experts set to chart UP's $1 trn growth story

As an eventful 2025 draws to a close in a few weeks, top policymakers, bankers and economic experts assembled in Lucknow on Wednesday to brainstorm on the ambitious development agenda of Uttar Pradesh.

The Business Standard platform — ‘Samriddhi 2025’ — will deliberate on topics related to economy, development, agricultural prowess and infrastructure, among others. These are sectors that directly feed into the state's growth trajectory.

Samriddhi brings industry, policymakers, bankers and entrepreneurs to a common platform that comprises an invigorating inaugural session and panel discussions to decode the growth agenda threadbare.

Targeting to become a $1 trillion economy by