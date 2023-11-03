Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion Indian Premier League: Report

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's advisers have sounded out Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion, the report said.
