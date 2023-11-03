close
Sensex (0.43%)
64358.19 + 277.29
Nifty (0.49%)
19227.85 + 94.60
Nifty Smallcap (1.40%)
6016.55 + 83.15
Nifty Midcap (0.75%)
39608.00 + 295.55
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43317.05 + 299.85
Heatmap

Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion Indian Premier League: Report

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's advisers have sounded out Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company

IPL auction 2017

Photo: istock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's advisers have sounded out Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Trai without a chairman, satcom spectrum allocation to be affected

DPDP rules ready but unlikely to be tabled in winter session of Parliament

Over 80% Indian retailers do not see e-commerce as threat: Report

Monthly review, disclosure of fair value: IBBI bats for transparency

Record sales in sight for 2023, Mercedes-Benz India bullish on 2024 outlook

Topics : Indian Premier League

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Motors Share PriceTim CookGold-Silver Price TodaySBI Q2 Results PreviewKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NED vs AFG Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon