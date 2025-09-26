SC order brings greater certainty, investor confidence in IBC: Experts

The Supreme Court judgment overturning its previous order for liquidation of Bhushan Steel & Power on Friday is being seen as a much-needed course correction for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which has brought certainty and underscored the legislative intent of the law. The top court’s order, IBC experts said, would also improve investor appetite and lead to higher recovery for creditors.

“The Supreme Court’s decision in the JSW-Bhushan Steel matter signals a maturing of the IBC as a statute, moving it closer to its legislative intent of providing speed, certainty, and finality in resolution… Buyers can now step