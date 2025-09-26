Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / SC order brings greater certainty, investor confidence in IBC: Experts

SC order brings greater certainty, investor confidence in IBC: Experts

The SC has also addressed the issue of delays in the IBC due to litigation and extensions, which stand in the way of implementing a successful resolution plan

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER
premium

SC ruling in Bhushan Steel case strengthens IBC framework, restores investor confidence, and reaffirms that liquidation must remain the last resort in insolvency resolution.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court judgment overturning its previous order for liquidation of Bhushan Steel & Power on Friday is being seen as a much-needed course correction for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which has brought certainty and underscored the legislative intent of the law. The top court’s order, IBC experts said, would also improve investor appetite and lead to higher recovery for creditors.
 
“The Supreme Court’s decision in the JSW-Bhushan Steel matter signals a maturing of the IBC as a statute, moving it closer to its legislative intent of providing speed, certainty, and finality in resolution… Buyers can now step
Topics : IBC Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Supreme Court bhushan steel case
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon