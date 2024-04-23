SCL fab plant modernisation likely to cost govt Rs 20,000 crore

The government’s modernisation plan for the Mohali-based Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) will require an investment of Rs 20,000 crore for a new fabrication (fab, or foundry) plant with a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month, according to government estimates. (The Tata fab plant in Dholera, Gujarat, will produce 50,000 wafers per month).

The plan also envisions moving SCL away from its dependence on high nodes of 180 nanometres (nm), which have limited uses, towards 28 nm and then down to 14 nm.

The idea is to establish a research and development (R&D)/prototype centre of excellence with 300-millimetre wafer processing on advanced