Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SCL fab plant modernisation likely to cost govt Rs 20,000 crore

The government has offered two models to those showing an interest in setting up the fab plant

Semiconductors, Chips
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government’s modernisation plan for the Mohali-based Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) will require an investment of Rs 20,000 crore for a new fabrication (fab, or foundry) plant with a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month, according to government estimates. (The Tata fab plant in Dholera, Gujarat, will produce 50,000 wafers per month).

The plan also envisions moving SCL away from its dependence on high nodes of 180 nanometres (nm), which have limited uses, towards 28 nm and then down to 14 nm.

The idea is to establish a research and development (R&D)/prototype centre of excellence with 300-millimetre wafer processing on advanced
Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry Tata group manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon