French drugmaker Servier sharpens India strategy, eyes ₹1,000 cr revenue

French drugmaker Servier is sharpening its India strategy as it looks to bring more first-in-class and precision medicines to the country, deepen its role in global clinical research, and use India as a hub for manufacturing and global capability services (GCC). The company is targeting a turnover of about Rs 1,000 crore from India over the medium term, underscoring the market’s rising importance in its global growth plans.

India currently contributes about 1 per cent to Servier’s global revenue, but that share is set to climb as newer oncology products are launched and the company expands its footprint beyond its