ShipMin eyes salt lands for infrastructure expansion in major ports

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) has sought access to large parcels of salt lands along the coasts of India for infrastructure expansion in major ports and allied logistics facilities, according to sources aware of the developments.

Last year, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had asked central government ministries and state governments to seek unused and unproductive salt lands.

“With the massive scope of the port expansion programme that the government is conducting, land availability was a cause of concern during initial stages. Some prominent major ports are close to reaching saturation in terms