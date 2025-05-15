Singtel to sell 47.6 million Bharti Airtel shares worth $1 bn on Friday

Singtel is expected to sell Bharti Airtel shares worth $1 billion, or ₹8,568 crore, on Friday through a scheduled block deal, sources said on Thursday. The deal floor price has been set at ₹1,800 per share, and Singtel is looking to sell 47.6 million shares, they added.

The floor price represents a 3.3 per cent discount to the current market price of the Bharti Airtel stock. JP Morgan is likely to be the broker for the deal. Airtel shares rose 1.58 per cent to ₹1,863.10 in intraday trading on Thursday.

Currently, Singapore-headquartered telco Singtel is a significant shareholder in Airtel,