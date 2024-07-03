Business Standard
Sky high: Premium airfares increase much faster than economy class

Premium economy fares have skyrocketed by up to 128.6 percent on major domestic routes such as Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bengaluru since 2019

The 'premium economy' class on domestic flights in India has transformed in the past five years, evolving from an overlooked option to a sought-after service. Once a little-known cabin with prices only marginally higher than standard 'economy', this
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 1:05 AM IST

The ‘premium economy’ class on domestic flights in India has transformed in the past five years, evolving from an overlooked option to a sought-after service. Once a little-known cabin with prices only marginally higher than standard ‘economy’, this intermediate offering has now become a major revenue generator for airlines.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, premium-economy fares have skyrocketed up to 128.6 per cent on major domestic routes like Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bengaluru since 2019. This surge far outpaces the up to 41.3 per cent increase in economy-class fares on the same routes, highlighting a remarkable turnaround for a

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 1:05 AM IST

