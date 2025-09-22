Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttar Pradesh MSME loans rise more than 20% to ₹2.48 trillion in FY25

Uttar Pradesh MSME loans rise more than 20% to ₹2.48 trillion in FY25

The Yogi Adityanath government has been nudging banks to ease the flow of credit to MSMEs for catalysing the state's industrial development potential and creating local jobs.

UP, which also aims to become India's first $ 1 trillion economy, is projecting the state to be a potential ‘global sourcing hub’ for big trading companies, importers, exporters, and ecommerce majors. | PHOTO: Shutterstock

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Uttar Pradesh, which comes on top in the country in this segment, have jumped more than 20 per cent to ₹2.48 trillion. The state is home to more than nine million MSMEs.
 
According to the official data, credit given by commercial and other banks to MSMEs in FY23 stood at ₹1.68 trillion. The figure in FY24 was ₹2 trillion.
 
While commercial banks are predominant in the urban and semi-urban pockets, cooperative banks and microfinance institutions are providing 'last mile' credit access to rural micro entrepreneurs, especially women. Eastern UP
