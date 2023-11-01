close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Smart metering infrastructure catches pace as states award mega tenders

Major players in the sector join the smart meter movement, with 150 million units up for bidding

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shreya Jai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After years of slow growth and a lukewarm response from states, the smart meter infrastructure is set to receive a boost, with nearly 150 million meters at various stages of tendering this year. The Centre has set an ambitious target of installing 250 million smart meters across the country by 2025, which has also piqued industry interest. These tenders are witnessing the participation of major meter manufacturers and leading players in the energy sector.

Currently, 7 million smart meters are installed
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

12 states to get Rs 66,413 crore in incentives for power sector reforms

Time of Day power tariff: Why you may have to pay higher electricity bills

New electricity tariff rules to make bills cheaper during solar hours

Rising power demand in India exposes supply fault lines in states

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

IRB Infra Trust completes refinancing of 5 BOT projects for Rs 6,400 cr

Mumbai reports 4th highest rise in home prices globally: Knight Frank

As stake value doubles, govt puts plans to sell ITC stock in cold storage

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Despite festival season, domestic air traffic down by 0.26% in Oct

Topics : Infrastructure sector State electricity distribution companies Power Sector

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon