Smart metering infrastructure catches pace as states award mega tenders

After years of slow growth and a lukewarm response from states, the smart meter infrastructure is set to receive a boost, with nearly 150 million meters at various stages of tendering this year. The Centre has set an ambitious target of installing 250 million smart meters across the country by 2025, which has also piqued industry interest. These tenders are witnessing the participation of major meter manufacturers and leading players in the energy sector.
Currently, 7 million smart meters are installed