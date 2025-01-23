Smartphones emerge as second-largest export category, shows govt data

Smartphones have emerged as India’s second-largest export category, according to harmonized system (HS) codes used for international trade classification by the World Trade Organization (WTO). The segment is now vying for the top spot, challenging automotive diesel fuel exports.

Commerce ministry data reveals that smartphone exports reached $13.1 billion in the April-November period of FY25, securing the second position among HS code-based export categories. This represents a 46 per cent increase over $8.9 billion in smartphone exports during the same period of last financial year. In FY24, smartphones ranked fourth during the April-November period but have now climbed two spots