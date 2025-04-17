Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smartphones ring loudest in Indian exports: Shipments' value reaches $18 bn

By December 2024, smartphones had climbed to second place, and in January 2025, they became India’s largest export category | Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 12:29 AM IST

Smartphones, for the first time, emerged as India’s largest individual export commodity by value over 10 months of any financial year, during the April-January period of FY25, based on harmonised system (HS) codes.
 
During the period under review, smartphone exports from India reached $18.31 billion, according to data from the Department of Commerce, surpassing automotive diesel fuel exports, which stood at $16.04 billion. The surge partly came amid global trade concerns as a tariff war loomed since Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election in November 2024.
 
In the corresponding period of the previous financial year (FY24), smartphones ranked
