Social media giants step up vigil ahead of election season in India

Experts also underline the importance of platforms maintaining internal capabilities for fact-checking through human reviewers

Social media, digital rules, IT rules, social media intermediaries
Premium

Ashutosh MishraSourabh Lele New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
With elections around the corner, the largest social media platforms have started embracing new mechanisms to clamp down on targeted campaigns, the influence of fake accounts, and misleading content in India – their largest user base in the world.

The growing use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and its advanced tools, which make it difficult to recognise fake content, has compounded the content moderation challenges for platforms such as Google, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Meta-owned Facebook. These companies
Topics : Social Media Assembly polls Fake news Twitter Facebook

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

