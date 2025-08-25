South India rings louder on iPhone call as TN, Karnataka lead exports

Driven by the iPhone, exports from Apple Inc vendors — who together run five factories in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka — have spiked, placing the two states among the top five electronics-exporting states in the country and putting them well ahead of rivals that lack iPhone assembly lines.

Data from the commerce ministry shows iPhone exports pushed Tamil Nadu’s electronics exports up 783 per cent during the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme period for mobile devices, rising from $1.66 billion in 2020-21 (FY21) to $14.65 billion in 2024-25 (FY25) with one year of the scheme still to go. Apple has three