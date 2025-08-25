Monday, August 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / We don't get paid a penny for providing all the pipes for UPI: Axis Bank MD

We don't get paid a penny for providing all the pipes for UPI: Axis Bank MD

Axis Bank MD Amitabh Chaudhry said banks earn nothing from UPI transactions despite bearing the infrastructure costs, as subsidies and incentives shrink further

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank
Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank

Subrata Panda
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Despite providing the guardrails for the country’s retail digital payments platform, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), banks are not earning anything from settling these transactions, which is one of the reasons why their costs are rising faster than their incomes, said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank.
 
“We don’t get paid a penny for providing all the pipes for UPI. There used to be some subsidy which has now been reduced to one third of what it was,” Chaudhry said at the FIBAC conference on Monday, responding to a question on why the income of Indian
