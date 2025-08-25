We don't get paid a penny for providing all the pipes for UPI: Axis Bank MD

Despite providing the guardrails for the country’s retail digital payments platform, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), banks are not earning anything from settling these transactions, which is one of the reasons why their costs are rising faster than their incomes, said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank.

“We don’t get paid a penny for providing all the pipes for UPI. There used to be some subsidy which has now been reduced to one third of what it was,” Chaudhry said at the FIBAC conference on Monday, responding to a question on why the income of Indian