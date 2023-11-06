close
SP group in talks with PE firms to sell Gopalpur port, other assets

The talks with private equities and other investors were initiated after JSW Ports and the Adani group made offers of around Rs 3,000 crore to acquire Gopalpur Port

Gopalpur Port
Premium

File photo of Gopalpur Port. Photo courtesy: Wikipedia

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
The Shapoorji Pallonji group has initiated talks with private equity firms to sell their entire stake in Gopalpur Ports in Odisha and part of their stake in infrastructure development firm, Afcons Infrastructure, by early next year.

The talks with private equities and other investors were initiated after JSW Ports and the Adani group made offers of around Rs 3,000 crore to acquire Gopalpur Port, which did not meet the group’s valuation expectations. A plan to sell a stake in Afcons Infrastructure
First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

