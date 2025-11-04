Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt launches 3rd round of speciality steel PLI scheme, opens door to MSMEs

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy unveiled third round of speciality steel PLI scheme with relaxed thresholds, updated pricing benchmarks, and wider MSME participation to boost steel manufacturing

H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: X/@hd_kumaraswamy)
Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy launched the 3rd Round (PLI 1.2) of the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel. (Photo: X/@hd_kumaraswamy)

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Monday launched the third round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel, announcing a recalibrated framework designed to enable wider industry participation.
 
How has the PLI scheme been revised in this round?
 
In its new phase, the scheme has modified investment and capacity thresholds to encourage MSMEs and downstream units to take part, while also updating the base year for prices from 2019–20 to 2024–25 to align incentives with current production and price levels. The changes mark a strategic shift aimed at deepening the
