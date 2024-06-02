Spectrum auction signal fades: Lowest earnest money deposit since 2013

The earnest money deposit (EMD) collected by the government from bidders for the upcoming spectrum auctions, set to begin later this week, is the lowest in the past six auction rounds, according to data from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).



Combined with much lower demand for spectrum and a cautious stance adopted by market leader Reliance Jio, analysts believe the auctions will likely be a muted affair.



On Monday, DoT will hold a mock auction. This auction will mark the first instance where DoT will publish an auction catalogue for a live auction.



The three private sector telecommunications operators —