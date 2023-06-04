close

Spot airfares up three times on India's busiest routes in one month

However, fares for tickets purchased 30 days in advance have seen a small increase

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
The spot airfares on five of India's six busiest routes have jumped by up to three times in the past one month. However, for tickets purchased 30 days in advance on these routes, the fares have seen a marginal increase (not over 15 per cent).
On the Delhi-Mumbai route, which is India's busiest air route, the average spot airfare on June 1 stood at Rs 18,654, according to data provided by Ixigo. On May 1, two days before Go First's exit, the average spot airfare on this route stood at Rs 6,125.
Interestingly, the prices for tickets purchased 30 days in advance have not gone up much even after Go First's exit. In June, the average price for tickets purchased 30 days in advance on Delhi-Mumbai flights was Rs 5,475, which was 8.85 per cent more than in April.
airline industry airfares airlines Travel

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

