Spurring innovation: BIRAC, TDB may manage key tranches of ₹1 trn RDI fund

Spurring innovation: BIRAC, TDB may manage key tranches of ₹1 trn RDI fund

BIRAC and TDB are expected to be named second-level fund managers for the ₹1-trillion RDI fund, enabling long-term low-cost capital flow to biotech and deeptech startups

This financial year, the government plans to allocate ₹2,000 crore each to BIRAC and TDB from the overall ₹20,000 crore. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

The government is likely to appoint two focused research organisations (FROs) — the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Technology Development Board (TDB) — as second-level fund managers for the proposed ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund, according to sources. 
“BIRAC and TDB have made successful presentations before the government. They have received a verbal go-ahead but are still awaiting formal confirmation, which is likely to come within a week,” one source said. 
As second-level custodians, the two organisations will set up separate investment committees comprising venture capitalists and subject-matter experts, which will further pump money
