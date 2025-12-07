Spurring innovation: BIRAC, TDB may manage key tranches of ₹1 trn RDI fund

The government is likely to appoint two focused research organisations (FROs) — the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Technology Development Board (TDB) — as second-level fund managers for the proposed ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund, according to sources.

“BIRAC and TDB have made successful presentations before the government. They have received a verbal go-ahead but are still awaiting formal confirmation, which is likely to come within a week,” one source said.

As second-level custodians, the two organisations will set up separate investment committees comprising venture capitalists and subject-matter experts, which will further pump money