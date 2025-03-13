Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Starlink's direct-to-cell tech won't threaten terrestrial telecom soon

Starlink's direct-to-cell tech won't threaten terrestrial telecom soon

Proprietary technology allows traditional handsets to catch satellite signals without any hardware change

Starlink
Premium

Image: Shutterstock

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even if Starlink picks an Indian telecom operator to provide direct-to-cell satellite coverage on mobiles, the service will likely only complement traditional telecom networks in the near term, given the pricing pressures of satellite communication (sitcom), analysts say.
 
Starlink's partnership with T-Mobile to provide direct-to-cell satellite coverage on mobiles, initially in remote locations in the US, will begin by mid-2025, an analyst note by Bernstein pointed out on Thursday. It said Starlink is offering telcos using its direct-to-cell capability the chance to enjoy reciprocal global access in partner nations.
 
Separate deals with Starlink announced by telecom operators Bharti Airtel and
Topics : Telecom industry telecom services SpaceX

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon