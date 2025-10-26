Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stars and numbers guide luxury homebuyers as well, say developers

Developers say even the most globally exposed buyers see the practice less as a superstition and more as symbolic alignment

Requests have come in for specific floors, orientations, or auspicious registration timings. | File Image

Prachi Pisal Satara
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

What was once seen as a generational practice has now found resonance among young homebuyers — a significant share of high-end buyers consulting astrologers or numerologists when finalising their house purchase. 
They are seeking specific floors, flat numbers, or possession dates aligned with auspicious planetary positions. 
Developers say that even the most globally exposed buyers — who may be entrepreneurs or even working professionals — see the practice less as a superstition and more as symbolic alignment. “Earlier, such beliefs were primarily observed among older buyers, but now we see younger buyers showing interest in aligning purchases with numerological or
