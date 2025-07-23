Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / From comics to chatbots, startups adopt Google AI for local impact

From comics to chatbots, startups adopt Google AI for local impact

At Google I/O Connect India 2025, Indian startups demonstrated AI apps built on Google's platforms, powering innovations in translation, entertainment, and enterprise

Google Gemini and Photos (Google)
The showcase reflects Google’s strategy to deepen its penetration in India’s startup ecosystem. It is doing so by demonstrating how its AI infrastructure can drive local innovation while addressing uniquely Indian market needs. (Google)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Eight Indian startups demonstrated applications built on Google’s AI platforms at the Google I/O Connect India 2025 conference, showcasing how local companies are leveraging the tech giant’s cloud infrastructure to tackle challenges across education, governance, commerce and media.
 
The demonstrations highlighted how India's entrepreneurial ecosystem has embraced Google’s AI Studio, Cloud and Vertex AI services to build scalable solutions tailored to the country’s diverse market needs.
 
One such startup, Sarvam—selected for the INDIAai Mission—is building AI tools tailored to India’s cultural and linguistic diversity. Its open-source Sarvam-Translate model, built on Google’s Gemma 3, delivers accurate, context-rich translations across all 22
