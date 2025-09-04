Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Startups, VCs push for ecosystem creation for semicon industry growth

Startups, VCs push for ecosystem creation for semicon industry growth

Startups and venture capital firms emphasise the need for a strong ecosystem to accelerate the growth of India's semiconductor industry, fostering both domestic and global competitiveness

semiconductors chipmakers
premium

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Startups and venture capital (VC) firms are calling for the urgent need to create a strong and supportive ecosystem to accelerate the growth of the semiconductor industry in the country.
 
Speaking at Semicon India 2025 on Thursday, many highlighted how building such an ecosystem would not only strengthen the domestic semiconductor landscape but also position the country as a competitive player in the global market.
 
Vrinda Kapoor, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of 3rdiTech (pronounced third-eye tech), a semiconductor company, said, “One challenge that we have as we go up against an economy like China is that our ecosystem
Topics : semiconductor industry semiconductor startups in India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon