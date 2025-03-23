Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Statsguru: Are luxury homes fuelling the surge in home loan growth?

Statsguru: Are luxury homes fuelling the surge in home loan growth?

More than 58 per cent of the IHLs that HFCs disbursed in 2023-24 were more than ₹25 lakh in size, up from 54.34 per cent in 2021-22

Luxury Housing
The share of HFCs’ disbursement of IHL to high-income individuals grew from 17.1 per cent in September 2022 to 26.1 per cent in September 2024

Yash Kumar Singhal
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

India’s residential real estate market is witnessing a boom amid sustained and robust housing demand and the consequent price rise. In particular, the demand for high-end housing properties has continued to be stable, with Indian homebuyers gravitating towards luxury.
 
According to the National Housing Bank’s (NHB) Residential Index (Residex), home prices at the end of September 2024 were 38.33 per cent higher than 2017-18. Prices of under-construction properties were up 42.95 per cent (Chart 1).
 
 
The share of outstanding individual housing loans (IHLs) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) in gross domestic product increased from
Topics : Real Estate Home Loan luxury home prices

