Statsguru: India is one of the world leaders in assembled phones industry

Under the 'Make in India' initiative, the share of domestically assembled phones of the total phone shipments (or sales) rose to 98 per cent in 2022 from 19 per cent in 2014

PLI schemes
Premium

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Last week, Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for Railways, communications, electronics and information technology, claimed that 99.2 per cent of all the mobile phones in India are "made in India".

India is one of the world leaders in the assembled mobile phones industry. Between 2014 and 2022, the country’s cumulative mobile phone shipments crossed 2 billion units, making it the second largest mobile phone producer, according to Counterpoint Research.

Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the share of domestically assembled phones of the total phone shipments (or sales) rose to 98 per cent in 2022 from 19 per cent in 2014 (chart 1).

Topics : Mobile phone Mobile manufacturing industry in India communication device Electronics

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

