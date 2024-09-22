Statsguru: Tourism industry shows recovery but challenges remain

As the world celebrates Tourism Day on September 27, it is an opportune time to assess the performance of the sector and the challenges faced by it in India.

Tourism’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) is steadily approaching pre-pandemic levels, as highlighted in the latest 2024 report from the World Travel and Tourism Council.





In 2023, tourism accounted for 6.5 per cent of GDP, drawing closer to the 2019 share, with projections indicating an increase to 6.8 per cent in 2024 (Chart 1).

Despite this recovery, the tourism sector is facing a year-on-year decline