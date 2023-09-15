Steel firms prep for festivals, see demand by auto, consumer goods sectors

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%
Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China
EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?
Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units
Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel
Home sales in Mumbai to cross Rs 1 trillion this year: JLL-Naredco report
After laptops, tablets, govt moots import licence for broadband gear
Govt considering making NavIC mandatory: Everything you need to know
E-com retailers may clock about Rs 90k cr during festive sales: Redseer
FSSAI initiates prosecution against FBOs found violating food safety laws