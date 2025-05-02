Stricter efficiency standards for air conditioner makers in the works

With another ominous summer set to hit India this year, the Centre is looking to make the efficiency standards for air conditioner (AC) makers more stringent.

This would help bring in more efficiency in cooling and can potentially control sudden power demand spikes as well as slash electricity bills. The Ministry of Power is considering a significant revision of the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) — used for measuring the energy efficiency of ACs. It is calculated as the ratio of the cooling seasonal total load to the cooling seasonal energy consumption. ISEER value may be raised from the