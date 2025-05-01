Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt-run ports across India outpace private ones in FY25 cargo growth

Private ports handled 739 million metric tonnes (mmt) of cargo in the previous financial year, according to data released by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Shipments of coal, which accounts for 27 per cent, or 201 mmt, of their freight mix, decreased 3 per cent in FY25.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

A fall in coal and iron ore shipments at privately-owned ports across India saw cargo handled at private ports grow at only 2.2 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), while cargo handled at central government-run ports grew 4.2 per cent, in a reversal of recent trends. 
Private ports handled 739 million metric tonnes (mmt) of cargo in the previous financial year, according to data released by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with major contractions for private ports in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
In March, overseas cargo at non-major ports, owned by private entities or state governments, contracted 3 per cent
