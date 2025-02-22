Summer deals: Ice-cream, beverage makers hot on boosting capacity

With signs of an early arrival of summer, home-grown makers of beverages and ice creams are fast expanding capacity and stepping up innovation as they look to give established cola giants and large players a run for their money.

Punjab-based Archian Foods, which produces Lahori Zeera, is ramping up capacity and scaling up its distribution network to meet a growing demand for its product.

The company is setting up a plant in Lucknow. The unit will increase its capacity from five million bottles a day to 8.5 million.

“We are happy to be one among the mainstream players and believe