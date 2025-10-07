Super-specialty hospitals may benefit from CGHS rate revision: Analysts

Super-specialty hospitals are likely to benefit from the recent upward rate revision in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), analysts said.

The recent revision to the CGHS rates, covering around 2,000 medical procedures and effective from October 13, represents a favourable development for hospital companies that serve patients under this programme, sector experts said.

Under the new rules introducing a multi-dimensional rate structure based on three key parameters, super-specialty hospitals can now charge 15 per cent higher rates than the standard rates applicable to NABH-accredited hospitals. A standard rate has been set for Tier-I cities, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai,