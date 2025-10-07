Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Super-specialty hospitals may benefit from CGHS rate revision: Analysts

Corporate hospitals are in a bed expansion phase. The median price revision is around 100 per cent and super-specialty hospitals can charge a 15 per cent premium on base rates

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Super-specialty hospitals are likely to benefit from the recent upward rate revision in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), analysts said.
 
The recent revision to the CGHS rates, covering around 2,000 medical procedures and effective from October 13, represents a favourable development for hospital companies that serve patients under this programme, sector experts said.
 
Under the new rules introducing a multi-dimensional rate structure based on three key parameters, super-specialty hospitals can now charge 15 per cent higher rates than the standard rates applicable to NABH-accredited hospitals. A standard rate has been set for Tier-I cities, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai,
