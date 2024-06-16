Business Standard
Ola switches on electric vehicle battery cell tech pioneered by Tesla

Starts trial run with 4680 battery cells

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 11:47 PM IST
In the coming months, Ola Electric is set to join a select group of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers by starting the commercial use of the cutting-edge 4680 battery cells.

Currently undergoing trial runs in Ola Electric’s two-wheelers, these battery cells are designed and manufactured in-house by Ola Electric’s subsidiary, Ola Electric Mobility.
 
The 4680 battery is viewed as a game-changer in the global battery market. The name originates from Tesla’s decision to use a larger cylindrical structure, increasing the size from 21 millimetres (mm) in diameter and 70 mm in length to 46 mm in diameter and 80 mm in length,
First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

