In the coming months, Ola Electric is set to join a select group of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers by starting the commercial use of the cutting-edge 4680 battery cells.

Currently undergoing trial runs in Ola Electric’s two-wheelers, these battery cells are designed and manufactured in-house by Ola Electric’s subsidiary, Ola Electric Mobility.



The 4680 battery is viewed as a game-changer in the global battery market. The name originates from Tesla’s decision to use a larger cylindrical structure, increasing the size from 21 millimetres (mm) in diameter and 70 mm in length to 46 mm in diameter and 80 mm in length,