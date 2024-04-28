Taiwan eager to chip in to boost India's semiconductor manufacturing: Ho

Taiwan is keen to collaborate with India and help it become a leader in the semiconductor space, Jason Ho, Chairman of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce in India, said, asserting that the Taiwanese companies have the supply chain for things that the Indian market needs.

Manufacturing semiconductors – used in electric and hybrid cars, drones, and communication devices – is fairly complicated, entails huge investment, and can be a cumbersome process. Since Taiwan has already established itself as one of the key global chipmakers, collaboration with India in this space can be a win-win for both sides.

“India has strengths such as