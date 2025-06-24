Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Taxi aggregators shift revenue model, but vehicle numbers a cause of worry

Taxi aggregators shift revenue model, but vehicle numbers a cause of worry

A zero-commission model relies on increasing numbers of taxis entering the market, but states' data shows that new taxis are growing at a slower rate than is required

cab apps, uber app, ola, rapido, cab-hailing apps, cab aggregators, cabs, taxi app, cabs mobile apps
premium

The universe of cars or bikes on the road is critical, given that taxi policies are becoming a key concern of state governments

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A worrying trend on the number of taxis, as per state governments' records, could well prove to be the Achilles heel in the business model of taxi aggregators' - private or government-run - that are banking on the zero commission model.
 
The numbers, culled from various transport departments across states, show that the fleet of taxis in India may not be expanding fast enough to support taxi aggregators' ambitions. This has severe implications for the fixed-revenue subscription models that operators like Ola have recently adopted. The model was pioneered by newer entrants like Namma Yatri and Rapido, which are betting
Topics : Bike Taxi Uber Ola taxi aggregators taxi operator
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon