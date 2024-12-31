TCS, Infosys, Wipro on edge as H-1B changes loom with Trump's return

With Donald Trump poised to return to power in 2025 after winning the election, his administration is expected to implement stricter H-1B visa policies, including higher wage thresholds, reduced visa caps, and a focus on prioritising US-educated or higher-skilled applicants, according to industry experts.

The H-1B visa programme, which allows US companies to hire skilled foreign workers in specialised fields, has long been a subject of controversy.

Experts predict that Indian information technology (IT) giants like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro may face operational disruptions and increased costs, pushing them to scale up local hiring in the US,