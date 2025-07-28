TCS' layoffs aimed to steady margins in a weak demand environment: Experts

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)’ decision to lay off around 12,000 employees — mostly mid- to senior-level managers — is less about preparing for an artificial intelligence (AI)-led future and more about a push to improve profitability, according to analysts tracking the sector.

While the company cited future readiness and evolving business needs as reasons, industry experts say the move is a strategic cost-cutting exercise aimed at boosting operating margins, which have remained stubbornly below the company’s aspirational range despite repeated efforts.

The announcement came as a surprise to many, considering Indian IT companies have traditionally been discreet about involuntary layoffs,