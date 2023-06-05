close

Reading the tea leaves: Low production stirs chai industry's teapot

TROUBLE IN THE BREW: Scanty rainfall, pest attacks, low prices, and muted demand from some export markets

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
The lush green Avataa tea gardens in The Nilgiris, near Coonoor in South India. Picture Courtesy: Vahdam India
Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
The tea industry’s cup of woes brimmeth — scanty rainfall and pest attacks have dragged down production in May, prices are lower than last year, and demand from some export markets is muted.
Production in North Bengal — comprising the Dooars, Terai, and Darjeeling — is majorly affected; parts of Assam are also hit.
Arijit Raha, secretary general, Indian Tea Association (ITA), said that the Tea Board numbers for April show a crop loss of about 9 per cent for North Bengal, compared to last year.
Topics : tea markets Tea firms Tea production

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

