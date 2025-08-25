Team India may go without lead sponsor for Asia Cup 2025 after Dream11 exit

India’s cricket team might not have a lead sponsor for the upcoming 2025 Men’s Asia Cup, starting on September 9, after Dream11 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) discontinued their deal, according to people aware of the matter.

This follows the ban on real money games (RMG) through the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. According to the Press Trust of India, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the deal with Dream11 has ended and the BCCI is initiating the process to get a new title sponsor for various national teams.

