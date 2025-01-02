Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Tech giants Infosys, TCS among top 5 global H1-B visa beneficiaries

Tech giants Infosys, TCS among top 5 global H1-B visa beneficiaries

Account for over 41% of visas along with Cognizant, HCLTech

H-1B Visa
Premium

In contrast, Wipro, TechM, L&T Technology Services, LTIMindtree, Mphasis, and Hexaware have collectively been issued only 6,606 H-1B visas, far fewer than the number granted to Infosys alone by the US government

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The contentious debate in the US on stiffening H-1B visa rules, if implemented, will adversely impact US technology (tech) giants and India’s three leading information technology (IT) companies — Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCLTech — more than other home-grown tech players.
 
These companies, including Wipro, Tech Mahindra (TechM), L&T Technology Services, LTIMindtree, and Hexaware Technologies, have a much smaller share of the temporary visas granted by the US government.
 
Infosys, TCS, and HCLTech, together with Cognizant — founded in India but headquartered in the US — have collectively accounted for more than 41 per cent of the H-1B
Topics : H1B Visa IT Industry Infosys TCS

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon