Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Business-as-usual may erase 30% of revenue for tech services firms: Report

Business-as-usual may erase 30% of revenue for tech services firms: Report

Report says tech services firms risk major revenue and margin erosion if they continue with business-as-usual strategies. AI, demographic shifts and energy transition are reshaping sector's outlook

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence
premium

Bain’s research suggests that continuing to operate with a business-as-usual approach could erode revenue by 30 per cent or more.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The global technology services industry faces major disruption if it continues to operate with a business-as-usual approach. This could erode revenue by 30 per cent or more, said a new report by Bain & Company.
 
The report, New Growth Equation for Tech Services, further noted that across the sector, margins have fallen by more than 200 basis points, and valuations have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
 
“Technology services firms stand at a defining moment,” said Kushal Raja, partner at Bain & Company. “AI and other structural shifts are redrawing the industry’s growth map. The next wave of winners will be those
Topics : Bain & Company Tech firms AI technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon