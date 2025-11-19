Business-as-usual may erase 30% of revenue for tech services firms: Report

The global technology services industry faces major disruption if it continues to operate with a business-as-usual approach. This could erode revenue by 30 per cent or more, said a new report by Bain & Company.

The report, New Growth Equation for Tech Services, further noted that across the sector, margins have fallen by more than 200 basis points, and valuations have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“Technology services firms stand at a defining moment,” said Kushal Raja, partner at Bain & Company. “AI and other structural shifts are redrawing the industry’s growth map. The next wave of winners will be those