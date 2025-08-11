Telcos oppose DoT's direct spectrum allocation plan for private 5G

Indian telecom operators have opposed a proposal from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to allot airwaves for private 5G networks through direct allocation, saying such a move would be detrimental to national security and deprive the exchequer of revenue from spectrum auctions.

Reiterating their stance, the carriers argued that deploying private 5G networks independently would be costlier for companies, which would have to spend heavily on equipment, spectrum management, security, network maintenance, and skilled personnel, as well as regular technology upgrades requiring further investments.

They said captive non-public 5G networks (CNPNs) should be allowed only through licensed telecom operators, via