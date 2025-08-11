Monday, August 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Telcos oppose DoT's direct spectrum allocation plan for private 5G

COAI warns direct allocation of spectrum for private 5G networks could harm security, cause revenue loss and create an uneven playing field with licensed operators

It added that such a move would create an uneven playing field between telcos and private entities, which would enjoy infrastructure benefits without comparable regulatory or financial obligations.

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Indian telecom operators have opposed a proposal from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to allot airwaves for private 5G networks through direct allocation, saying such a move would be detrimental to national security and deprive the exchequer of revenue from spectrum auctions.
 
Reiterating their stance, the carriers argued that deploying private 5G networks independently would be costlier for companies, which would have to spend heavily on equipment, spectrum management, security, network maintenance, and skilled personnel, as well as regular technology upgrades requiring further investments.
 
They said captive non-public 5G networks (CNPNs) should be allowed only through licensed telecom operators, via
