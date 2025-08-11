Monday, August 11, 2025 | 09:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Tata group's Nelco, Eutelsat tie up for OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity

Tata group's Nelco, Eutelsat tie up for OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity

Tata Group's Nelco partners with Eutelsat to deliver OneWeb low Earth orbit satellite connectivity across India for secure government, enterprise, and remote area applications

Nelco

OneWeb, a satellite services company backed by India’s Bharti Enterprises, merged with Eutelsat in 2023 to become the world’s second-largest satellite operator, with 669 satellites in orbit.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group company Nelco has signed an agreement with French satellite services provider Eutelsat to deliver OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services across India, the two companies said.
 
Under the agreement, Nelco will partner with OneWeb India Communications to provide secure, low-latency LEO connectivity to customers in India. OneWeb India Communications is the domestic entity for Eutelsat’s operations in the country.
 
“Service coverage will extend across India’s borders, territorial waters, and remote regions, supporting a wide range of secure government and enterprise applications. These capabilities will strengthen India’s digital infrastructure and national security while ensuring reliable connectivity in underserved areas,” Nelco said in a statement.
   
These services will be offered as soon as OneWeb’s LEO commercial operation in India begins, the company added.
 
“This partnership marks a significant step in enabling reliable, secure, and high-speed communication solutions based on LEO services for critical sectors across land, sea, and air. It reflects our strategy to provide comprehensive multi-orbit satellite connectivity services for advancing India’s digital ecosystem and supporting the country’s strategic communication needs,” said P J Nath, managing director and chief executive officer, Nelco. 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Nelco shares slide 8% on posting Q4 nos; What's worrying investors?

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

JM Financial Q1 results: Profit jumps 166% to ₹454 crore on lower expenses

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage

FMCG firms kept Q1 ad spends tight, plan to ramp up in coming quarters

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

IHCL to buy stake in firms operating The Clarks Hotels & Resorts' brand

A weak dollar hasn't prevented rupee from trading near record lows

A weak dollar hasn't prevented rupee from trading near record lows

 
OneWeb, a satellite services company backed by India’s Bharti Enterprises, merged with Eutelsat in 2023 to become the world’s second-largest satellite operator, with 669 satellites in orbit.
 
In July this year, the British government announced an investment of €163 million in Eutelsat through a reserved capital increase, expanding the total amount planned to be raised by the French satellite services provider to €1.5 billion. Bharti Space Limited had then said it would also increase its investment commitment to €150 million.
 
Earlier in May, the Indian government cleared Elon Musk’s Starlink licence to operate satellite internet services in the country, more than two years after the US firm applied for it. Starlink provides satellite communications in over 125 countries through a constellation of more than 7,600 LEO satellites operated by SpaceX, the American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider, and satellite communications company owned by Musk.

More From This Section

telecom

Telcos oppose DoT's direct spectrum allocation plan for private 5Gpremium

gig worker gig economy skill

Festive hiring to hit 200K; 26% of gig staff may be retained post-seasonpremium

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage

FMCG firms kept Q1 ad spends tight, plan to ramp up in coming quarters

MSME Sector

House panel backs ex-ante regulation for DCB but calls for nuanced approach

Foxconn, Apple, iPhone 17, India production, China engineers, MeitY, Apple expansion, iPhone exports, iPhone 17 Air, supply chain, technology transfer

Apple supplies grow 21.5% to 5.9 mn units in first half of 2025: IDC

Topics : Industry News Nelco Satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon