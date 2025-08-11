Tata group's Nelco, Eutelsat tie up for OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity

Tata Group company Nelco has signed an agreement with French satellite services provider Eutelsat to deliver OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services across India, the two companies said.
Under the agreement, Nelco will partner with OneWeb India Communications to provide secure, low-latency LEO connectivity to customers in India. OneWeb India Communications is the domestic entity for Eutelsat’s operations in the country.
“Service coverage will extend across India’s borders, territorial waters, and remote regions, supporting a wide range of secure government and enterprise applications. These capabilities will strengthen India’s digital infrastructure and national security while ensuring reliable connectivity in underserved areas,” Nelco said in a statement.
These services will be offered as soon as OneWeb’s LEO commercial operation in India begins, the company added.
“This partnership marks a significant step in enabling reliable, secure, and high-speed communication solutions based on LEO services for critical sectors across land, sea, and air. It reflects our strategy to provide comprehensive multi-orbit satellite connectivity services for advancing India’s digital ecosystem and supporting the country’s strategic communication needs,” said P J Nath, managing director and chief executive officer, Nelco.
OneWeb, a satellite services company backed by India’s Bharti Enterprises, merged with Eutelsat in 2023 to become the world’s second-largest satellite operator, with 669 satellites in orbit.
In July this year, the British government announced an investment of €163 million in Eutelsat through a reserved capital increase, expanding the total amount planned to be raised by the French satellite services provider to €1.5 billion. Bharti Space Limited had then said it would also increase its investment commitment to €150 million.
Earlier in May, the Indian government cleared Elon Musk’s Starlink licence to operate satellite internet services in the country, more than two years after the US firm applied for it. Starlink provides satellite communications in over 125 countries through a constellation of more than 7,600 LEO satellites operated by SpaceX, the American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider, and satellite communications company owned by Musk.