Telcos slam Trai satellite spectrum charges as 'unjustifiably low'

Telecom operators have hit out at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) recent recommendation that satellite spectrum be charged at 4 per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), terming it as ad hoc. They added that it is “based on incorrect assumptions” that have been presented without a clear rationale.

According to them, Trai’s guidance will undermine competition, and create a non-level playing field. It will benefit satellite operators and threaten the sustainability of traditional terrestrial services, they said.

In a letter to Department of telecommunications (DoT) Secretary Neeraj Mittal last week, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)