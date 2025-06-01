Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Telcos slam Trai satellite spectrum charges as 'unjustifiably low'

Telcos slam Trai satellite spectrum charges as 'unjustifiably low'

Says proposals will create non-level playing field, impact sustainability of terrestrial services

satcom
premium

COAI believes Trai has grossly underestimated the capacities that satcom players wield. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operators have hit out at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) recent recommendation that satellite spectrum be charged at 4 per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), terming it as ad hoc. They added that it is “based on incorrect assumptions” that have been presented without a clear rationale.
 
According to them, Trai’s guidance will undermine competition, and create a non-level playing field. It will benefit satellite operators and threaten the sustainability of traditional terrestrial services, they said.
 
In a letter to Department of telecommunications (DoT) Secretary Neeraj Mittal last week, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)
Topics : TRAI telecom services Telecom industry Satellite spectrum
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon