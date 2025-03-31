Monday, March 31, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Telecom operator BSNL 5G sites light up in multiple state capitals

While the telco officially plans to begin 5G operations in the next three months, network infrastructure is being tested in telecom circles where BSNL has a strong presence, officials said

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has started testing 5G infrastructure, with tower sites beginning to operate in Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and Chennai, and a few other state capitals, BSNL officials said. Most of these sites are 4G sites installed as part of the ongoing 100,000 4G sites deployment, they added.
 
While the telco officially plans to begin 5G operations in the next three months, network infrastructure is being tested in telecom circles where BSNL has a strong presence, officials said. "We are also rolling out base transceiver stations (BTS) in many cities such as Kanpur, Pune, Vijayawada,
Topics : BSNL Telecom industry telecom sector

