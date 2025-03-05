Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Telecom operators hit back at DoT, Trai on service authorization plans

Telecom operators hit back at DoT, Trai on service authorization plans

Say Trai's role may get diluted, satco, OTT concerns unmet

telecom
Premium

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operators on Wednesday hit out against the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for not addressing their concerns on over-the-top (OTT) communication services and satellite communication, in the proposed service authorisation framework.
 
In a major overhaul of the licensing ecosystem in the telecom sector, the telecom regulator had last year recommended three new categories of authorisations be created to cover the gamut of telecom services in the country, in line with the new Telecom Act, 2023. In a key move, it had also called for replacing the current licence regime based on a
Topics : telecom services Telecom industry TRAI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon