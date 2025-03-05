Telecom operators hit back at DoT, Trai on service authorization plans

Telecom operators on Wednesday hit out against the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for not addressing their concerns on over-the-top (OTT) communication services and satellite communication, in the proposed service authorisation framework.

In a major overhaul of the licensing ecosystem in the telecom sector, the telecom regulator had last year recommended three new categories of authorisations be created to cover the gamut of telecom services in the country, in line with the new Telecom Act, 2023. In a key move, it had also called for replacing the current licence regime based on a